Omaha doctor dies in small plane crash in Minnesota

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A local doctor with a long career in the area is being fondly remembered a day after passing away.

Dr. James Edney, a professor emeritus in the UNMC Department of Surgery, died in a small plane crash in Minnesota on Saturday, UNMC announced. He was the plane's pilot, according to CBS affiliate WCCO in Minneapolis.

"The UNMC community mourns the loss of Dr. Edney, a respected and caring physician, and educator," said UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold. "He was recognized by both his students, colleagues and his patients for his caring and commitment. We send our condolences to the Edney family, as well as our gratitude for the lives he touched and the people he helped at the university and throughout the community and region."

Dr. Bradley Britigan, dean of the UNMC College of Medicine, spoke highly of Edney, who was a former division chief of surgical oncology.

"Dr. Edney was a consummate clinician and educator, recognized as one of the top breast cancer specialists in the region," said Britigan. "Our sympathies go out to Dr. Edney's wife and family."

Edney graduated from Creighton University in 1971 with a bachelor's degree before earning a medical degree from UNMC in 1975.

From 1975 to 1980, he did a residency in general surgery at UNMC followed by a one-year fellowship in surgical oncology at the University of Colorado in Denver. He returned to UNMC in 1981.

Edney received a Golden Apple Teaching Award in 1995 from UNMC surgery resident physicians.

He also served as president of the Southwestern Surgical Congress and the Western Trauma Association.

Information on memorial services will be shared at a later date, UNMC said.

24/7 Helplines:

Crisis Assistance via Phone: 24/7 free, confidential support for anyone in distress

1-800-273-TALK National Crisis Line

Crisis Assistance via Text

741741- Text "hello" for immediate crisis assistance.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.