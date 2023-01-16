Omaha Dog Bar hosts breed-specific meet-ups each weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some dogs are built for winter and Sunday morning, a group of cold-weather pups were treated to a free morning at the dog bar.

The Omaha Dog Bar hosted the pack of huskies and malamutes Sunday morning all by themselves for an hour before the bar was opened up to other breeds. The Omaha Dog Bar does breed-specific meet-ups every weekend — next weekend the bar will host a day for greyhounds on Saturday with a special puppy-only hour on Sunday.

"It's so fun to see the owners of these dogs get together because they have this instant connection. They all share the same breed dog and they all have the same quirks and personalities and it's really nice to get them together and see them play with the same playstyles," said Leah Thrasher with Omaha Dog Bar.

You can find more info on the breed-specific weekends by heading to Omaha Dog Bar's website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.