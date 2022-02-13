Omaha Dog Bar welcomed pups & owners for drinks and treats

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a paw-tay at the Omaha Dog Bar on Saturday!

There was an early Valentine's Day celebration. Dog owners brought their pooches to enjoy a drink and some treats at the downtown bar throughout the day.

“Right behind us we have some pawprint making on canvas. So that's going on from one to four. We've got a selfie station. We've got special cocktails, special food items. One of our special cocktails is called 'Sloppy Kisses.' So, we like to have fun with the puns for our cocktails. And just fun all day. The sun's out, the dogs are having fun, so we're just celebrating our love for our pups." said Leah Thrasher, Owner.

SEE MORE: The Omaha Dog Bar is now open to the public

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.