Omaha Drag Brunch one of the many affected by Barrel & Vine closing

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Drag Brunch used Barrel & Vine's space for drag performances for almost two years. A venue they used often. That's why they say they were surprised to hear the news about the abrupt closing.

Cecelia Jernberg is just one of the many people left in limbo. She owns Queens Entertainment, which runs the brunch.

She's forced to look for a new home base for performances, something she said has taken a deep financial and mental toll on her.

"It makes me very sad," said Jernberg. "I don't want to give up my dream."

The business makes its money from ticket sales and tips. The performers who made $150 each show plus tips, will now have to look elsewhere for a source of income, at least for the time being.

"Right now, in this point of my life. I never expected to go through so much trauma with the business. We're not only suffering finding venues, but we're also suffering filling those seats," she said.

In addition to having a hard time finding venues, some of the venues she's interested in do not have enough space for a stage or a dressing room.

"I get text messages every day for updates. It's sad. At this time. I don't have any," she said.

The group performs two shows on the second Sunday of every month. The organization didn't know that the shows last Sunday, Oct. 8 would be their last at Barrel and Vine.

They do have a show scheduled for Nov. 12. But they said if they can't find a venue by then, they will have to cancel and potentially cancel future shows, as well.

3 News Now has reached out to a Barrel & Vine owner a couple of times over the past few days, but have not heard back yet.

