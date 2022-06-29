Watch Now
Omaha driver arrested for DUI after hitting motorcyclist on Wednesday

OPD Sgt. Jason Mannin
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jun 29, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police announced that an arrest has been made in a crash on Northwest Radial & Hamilton on Wednesday.

According to a tweet, the van failed to yield to a motorcycle which led to the crash.

The identity and condition of the motorcyclist are unknown at this time.

