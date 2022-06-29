Omaha driver arrested for DUI after hitting motorcyclist on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police announced that an arrest has been made in a crash on Northwest Radial & Hamilton on Wednesday.

According to a tweet, the van failed to yield to a motorcycle which led to the crash.

The identity and condition of the motorcyclist are unknown at this time.

Injury crash. NW Radial & Hamilton. Turning Van failed to yield to a motorcycle. Van driver under arrest for DUI. Northbound Radial is backed up. Seek alternative route pic.twitter.com/YUXzZ7WG5d — Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) June 29, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.