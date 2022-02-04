Omaha Equestrian Foundation sets up donation for Heartland Farms after fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Equestrian Foundation announced on Friday that it has added a special designation on its website donation page to benefit Heartland Farms after yesterday's tragic fire. All donations are tax-deductible and will go directly to the Heartland Farms family during this difficult time, since Omaha Equestrian is a 501 (c)3 organization.

The massive fire that killed nine horses and one person on Thursday in Bennington also destroyed a massive barn that was home to 50 horses. Heartland Farms is an elite sport horse farm in northwest Douglas County and is run by the Cudmore family, including professional horse riders/ jumpers Karen and Brooke Cudmore.

The Omaha Equestrian Foundation will host a professional horse jumping and vaulting event later this spring at the CHI Health Arena for Mother's Day weekend, and Omaha will be the host city for the FEI World Cup Finals in 2023.

Donations for the Cudmore family of Heartland Farms can be made here.

