Omaha expert discusses toy safety for small children ahead of Christmas

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For most kids, the magic of Christmas comes when they can unwrap their gifts and for younger kids that usually means getting a new toy.

“That should be the first thing they think about when purchasing a new toy. 'Is this age appropriate and safe for my kids at home?',” said Dr. Jamie Vitamvas with Think Whole Person Healthcare.

Toys are supposed to be fun but in certain circumstances, they can get dangerous. This is something most parents know all too well.

“My youngest is nine and he destroys everything. Especially with small pieces they get lost, they stub their foot,” said Angela Leflore, a parent who spoke to us about her experiences with toy safety.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission in 2021 there were more than 152,000 toy-related emergency room visits for children under the age of 15.

Choking hazards were one of the biggest dangers but there are some pieces that, if swallowed, will likely mean a trip to the emergency room.

“Anything with button batteries is a big concern. If those are swallowed that is a medical emergency. Those batteries break down and cause acid burns in the intestines. The Orbeez-type water beads, there have been reports of young children getting them and swallowing them when they are small and little. Then they absorb all the fluid inside the gut and actually obstruct their bowels,” said Vitamvas.

Another thing to consider is where the toys came from.

“They are supposed to go through safety testing, there are laws and standards. But some of the stuff that gets ordered online. Especially discount overseas retailers, that’s where you run into lead-based paint and toxin issues,” said Vitamaz.

Luckily though there are some easy steps you can take to make sure toys are safe.

“One thing to do is play with the toys for a little kid. Act like you are a toddler and try to rip pieces off. If stuff comes off, it's probably not a good idea for them,” said Vitamvas.

