Omaha extends debris collection dates by a week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release from Mayor Jean Stothert's office, the City of Omaha announced that tree debris collection will continue for one additional week in Omaha, ending on Friday, July 30.

FCC will continue to pick up small debris in garbage carts, yard waste bags (pre-paid stickers will not be needed for this additional week), and small bundles of debris tied with rope or twine. Bundles of limbs and branches must be four feet or less, and six inches wide or less.

As with previous weeks, FCC crews may run a day late due to increased volumes. Please leave carts at the curb if they are not picked up on the normal day of collection.

City employees will continue to collect large debris cut to a maximum of six feet and 100 pounds or less, in neighborhoods that have not yet been collected.

All debris must be placed at the curb and accessible.

In the first three days of this week, city crews removed 1,387 truckloads of tree debris from residential property.

Two tree debris drop-off locations will also remain open through July 30; Hefflinger Park at 112th and Maple and Levi Carter Park. Other sites are at capacity; mulching and cleanup is underway.

Beginning Monday July 26, the drop-off site hours will be Noon-7:00 p.m. Hours could be further adjusted depending on the forecast for extreme heat. City employees collecting curbside debris will also work adjusted schedules beginning at 6:00 a.m. to avoid dangerous heat later in the day.

On Sunday July 24, the drop-off locations will be closed for one day and there will be no curbside collections.

“We appreciate your assistance so we can complete the storm cleanup,” said Mayor Stothert. “Based on our progress, we are confident we can have the vast majority of debris removed from your homes by the end of next week.”

