Omaha families celebrate New Year's Eve at Durham Museum

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a jam-packed Saturday afternoon, at the Durham Museum, dropping 3,000 balloons from the ceiling, and having a live children's band, crafts and a dance party. The New Year's Eve celebration was made for the children, giving them an opportunity to celebrate without staying up until midnight.

"Even just to see their face when they walked in, to see the balloons up on the ceiling. Today really is all about the kids,” said Jessica Brummer, Director of Communications for the Durham Museum. “They have a lot of fun and that's what Christmas at Union Station is all about. It's about making memories with your family, and this is our final event of the season so what a way to go out."

This was the first year the event was back in full swing since the pandemic. This year Durham sold nearly 3,000 tickets for the event.

