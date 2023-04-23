Omaha families learn to play beep baseball and kickball

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday dozens of kids and their families got a chance to run the bases at Off the Wall soccer in a series of special games for those with visual impairments.

Using auditory beeping bases, baseballs and kickballs, families got a chance to learn beep kickball and beep baseball alongside adaptive sports specialists. The event also featured special guests from the Iowa Reapers, a competitive beep baseball team, who were on hand to help participants through ball-handling, batting and base-running drills.

"In a world that sometimes we don't get to participate, this game is set up for everyone to succeed and all of our family members and helpers that came they join the game as if they were visually impaired, so everybody gets to give it a whirl,” said Community Outreach Specialist for Outlook Enrichment, Megan Mackie.

Organizers said beep ball is a game that allows players to enjoy the thrill of activity while reinforcing their confidence to pursue their passions, regardless of what challenges they may face.

