Omaha family displaced after Tuesday afternoon apartment fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha family was without a home on Tuesday after an electrical fire in their apartment. The family had only moved in nine days ago.

It happened at a complex in the area of 90th Street and south of Western Avenue. The Omaha Fire Department says the fire started while maintenance crews were replacing a dryer.

The fire affected about nine apartments. Three suffered water as well as fire damage and the other six were damaged by smoke.

"First thing I was thinking about was hopefully, you know, no one got hurt. Next thing, went to the type of damage and what position we're gonna be in when it comes to salvaging. So I was just hopeful, mostly," said resident Adam Darlington.

No one was hurt in the fire.

