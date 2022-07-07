OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The Fourth of July is an honored tradition for the Lamperts, a family with 8 kids who spend every year enjoying the neighborhood fireworks.

While cleaning up following the celebration their father, Keith Lampert noticed a truck speeding towards them. Driving, he says, about 65 miles an hour with no apparent intention of slowing down. Their home security camera caught footage of it.

"He was aiming towards our group of people that were in the street, sweeping up. He drove over the pile that we were sweeping into. People literally had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit," Keith said.

"He just looked like he was trying his hardest to hit somebody. He was mad. He was yelling something," their neighbor, Cindy Dmyterko said.

The celebration on the Fourth of July is even more special for Paul Lampert, Keith's son. He leaves this weekend to start cadet training at West Point Military Academy. The truck barely missed him while he was cleaning up.

"Thinking that could have possibly been taken away. It's just a disturbing thought," Paul said.

The family and neighbors are circulating the video in order to identify the driver and urging anyone who might know anything to come forward.

"He was a white male, approximately 27 to 30 years old, had a head of hair — that's all I remember," Dmyterko said.

He is sure the truck is maroon. Keith also says he threw his shovel at the side of the car while it was driving by with hopes of distracting the driver.

"There very likely could be a dent or a scrape or something. The shovel busted into pieces. It definitely, probably would have made a mark," Keith said.

Paul holds out hope that their spoiled celebration takes a different turn in the end.

"You put a lot of people in danger. You didn't really have a reason to. Somebody like that should be taken off the street," Paul said.

If you have any tips, contact the Omaha Police or Douglas County Sheriff.

