Omaha Farmers Market kicks off for the season

Posted at 9:03 AM, May 02, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Saturday was opening day for the Omaha Farmer's Market in the Old Market.

Around 60 vendors were at the market offering produce, homemade goods, and some music.

The market is still following some coronavirus precautions. They've moved over to 10th and Jackson to allow for more space. Vendors and staff are wearing masks and pets are still not allowed.

Market organizers were expecting a few thousand people to come through the market on Saturday.

“I definitely feel like people are excited just to go to events in general, so I think they're coming out to support the market,” said market manager Kristin Beck. “I think this is a big tradition for people every year, so they're looking forward to coming and getting their fresh local goods."

The market will be opening its Baxter Arena location Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

