Omaha Farmer's Market looks to kickoff 30th season this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Farmer’s Market will kick off it’s 30th anniversary this weekend.

The market provides local growers and makers to showcase and sell farm fresh produce and other items. A special ribbon cutting is planned before the market opens.

Marketing Director Maggie Winton said the market sees over 200 vendors between the market's two locations in the Old Market and Aksarben Village.

“It’s incredible that we're able to support these local growers and makers and that the city of Omaha and the surrounding areas really love coming to support local,” Winton said.

Ed Welchert Produce is one of the vendors, they’ve been with the market since the very beginning.

Donna Welchert said she loves the variety of people that come through the market each year.

"When the market started it was mostly older people," she said. "Now, we see them from all walks of ages.”

The Omaha Farmers Market will be held Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Old Market and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Aksarben Village through October 15.

