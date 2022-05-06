Omaha Farmers Market returns to Aksarben Village & the Old Market with new vendors this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One of Omaha's most beloved events returns to the Old Market and Aksarben Village this weekend, just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The Omaha Farmers Market is back to normal operations after two years of being in temporary locations and decreasing vendors due to the pandemic.

This time around, about 90 vendors will be set up in the Old Market and about 120 in Aksarben Village.

There are nearly 40 new vendors this year, offering everything from fresh cut flowers to handcrafted items and food.

“With the past two years, our local growers and vendors have really been hit hard as everyone has and so supporting local businesses, this is a really easy way to do that. It’s every weekend, it’s 2 times a week for almost six months, so there’s plenty of ample opportunity to come out and support local, see your favorite vendors, we have a great rotation of weekly vendors,” said Maggie Winton, marketing coordinator for the farmers market.

Saturday’s market takes place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. along 11th and Jackson St.

Sunday's market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along 67th and Mercy Rd.

The farmers market happens every weekend through the middle of October. For more information, visit Omaha Farmers Market's website.

