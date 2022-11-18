Omaha favorite 'Santa's Rockin' Lights' returns to Werner Park to kickoff holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Once again, the Holidays are coming to Werner Park, with this year’s 'Santa’s Rockin' Lights' light show.

The attraction features about 100,000 Christmas lights each forming fun objects like dancing gingerbread men, emojis and even dinosaurs.

Jim Canfield is the event manager, to him the show never gets old. Spectators feel the same way.

"There’s always people waiting," Canfield said. "I hear people talking as we set up, 'we can’t wait to come out it’s so much fun we’re so happy you guys came back'."

The show kicks off Friday, Nov. 18 and will resume after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

