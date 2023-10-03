Omaha FBI asks for help in search for Cindy Valle, who went missing in 2011 at 15 years old

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha FBI office says any tip will help in the search for Cindy Valle, who was who was 15 years old and 5 months pregnant when she went missing from South Omaha in August 2011.

The FBI released an age-progressed photo of what they think she'd look like now at 27 years old. She has black hair, brown eyes, and moles by her right eye and chin, according to the FBI.

The Omaha FBI's tip line is (402) 493-8688. Tipsters can remain anonymous. The FBI says no tip is too small.

After starting her freshman year at Bryan High School, Cindy ran away on the night of August 25, 2011, and left a note under her pillow that said "I'm living with a lady," her mom told KMTV at the time.

"It's still a really deep scar that I have," said Cindy's brother David Pilum in a video released by the FBI. "She just meant a lot to me." The FBI also released a video featuring Cindy's mother. The videos are here.

The FBI says it got involved with the Omaha Police investigation about six months ago because it's a "viable" case. With special investigative tools in Omaha and across the country, the FBI believes it could solve the case.

"We believe that we have an avenue to bring Cindy home," said Todd DiCaprio, who heads the Omaha FBI office from crime against children. "That's why we're asking for everyone's involvement here."

When the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team is involved, like it is here, answers are found roughly two-thirds of the time, DiCaprio said.

A KMTV report from 2011 is below.

From 2011: A plea for Cindy Valle's return

