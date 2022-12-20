Omaha FBI conducts searches at 3 locations related to PACE program, 2 officers on administrative leave

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — FBI Omaha confirmed that it served federal search warrants at the home of Councilmember Vinny Palermo and an Omaha police officer, as well as a building a prominent community nonprofit owns.

The homes of Councilmember Palermo, Johnny Palermo and the Corrigan Multi-Cultural Center were searched Tuesday.

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, per DOJ policy, the FBI said they cannot make any further comment.

The Corrigan Multi-Cultural Center is owned by the Police Activities for Community Engagement, known as PACE. Others like Councilmember Vinny Palermo, who represents southeast Omaha, had some involvement with PACE as well and he regularly advocated for it.

According to Omaha Police, "Chief Schmaderer was made aware of the FBI investigation from its onset and is aware of the search warrants. A small group of OPD detectives have been assisting with the FBI lead investigation. The confidentiality of the federal investigation was of paramount importance and only a few OPD commanders are aware of said investigation."

Two Omaha police officers, Johnny Palermo and Daniel Torres, have also been placed on paid administrative leave and will be subject to an internal investigation.

"I am concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity. Heightening my concern is the possibility that a few current and former Omaha Police officers may be involved. Criminal impropriety and conduct unbecoming will not be tolerated. I want to thank the FBI and the US Attorney's Office for their work. OPD will continue to assist at the direction of the FBI," said Schmaderer.

PACE is a non-profit outside of the city government. They have received money from the city of Omaha in the past, including $360,000 of ARPA money this summer for violence prevention and mentoring.

Mayor Jean Stothert said the city of Omaha will not financially contribute to PACE until the investigation is complete.

"I am shocked and beyond disappointed that the PACE organization, created to offer opportunities and mentoring to young people, is under federal investigation," said Stothert.

Stothert also said the city still believes in strong community engagement with the police and public.

"Despite the alleged criminal activities of a few former and current officers, the citizens of Omaha can be confident in the leadership of Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, his commitment to excellence, and our expectation that officers will be held accountable when they violate the public trust."

The Nebraska State Patrol confirmed that they are assisting in this investigation.

Councilmember Palermo was not present at the Omaha City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.

