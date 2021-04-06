Omaha FBI field office warns of new COVID-19 scam

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha FBI field office said a new COVID-19 scam is targeting those who have received a vaccination.

An increasing number of vaccinated people are being asked through e-mail or text message to participate in a fraudulent post-vaccine survey.

Participants are promised a prize or cash, according to a press release.

Officials said no post-vaccine surveys are being done by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Any e-mails or texts that seem to be sent from those companies seeking personal financial information are fraudulent.

Additionally, FBI Omaha is urging people not to post photos of vaccine cards to social media websites as personal information could be stolen to commit fraud.

