Omaha FBI office to host diversity recruiting event

The seal of the F.B.I. hangs in the Flag Room at the bureau's headquarters March 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. 
Posted at 1:33 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 14:33:23-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the FBI Omaha Field Office, it will be hosting a Virtual Diversity Recruiting Event on Wednesday, August 25th from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The office said, “Diversity is one of the FBI’s core values. Differences in thought and belief, in race and religion, in orientation and ability are what make us strong.”

The event will be held via Microsoft Teams and will include FBI Chief Diversity Officer Scott McMillion who will talk about the importance of diversity in the bureau as well as a panel of employees will also speak about their roles at the office.

Anyone who is interested is asked to send a resume to OmahaApplicants@fbi.gov to receive the Teams link.

