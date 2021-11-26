Omaha FBI warns against online shopping scams

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Omaha Field Office for the FBI released a statement warning holiday shoppers to be careful with their personal information on Cyber Monday.

The FBI says:

With seasonal shopping in full swing and online shoppers preparing for Cyber Monday, FBI Omaha reminds consumers that criminals are also gearing up for a busy holiday season. Shoppers should be more vigilant than ever for scams designed to steal their money and personal information.

While criminals are often aggressive and creative in their efforts, there are red flags and common schemes holiday shoppers can guard against with some simple strategies:

Secure your banking and credit accounts with strong and different passwords and secure all other accounts that contain anything of value.

Steer clear of untrustworthy sites that end in .club or .top and offer items at unrealistic discounts or with special coupons.

Look for https in the URL before entering your credit card information.

Always get a tracking number for items purchased.

Don’t open any unsolicited emails or click on any links if you do open the email.

Avoid filling out forms in unsolicited emails that ask for personal information.

Say no to robocalls, hang up on automated messages.

Consumers who believe they are a victim of a scam should call their bank, report the crime to law enforcement, and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime

Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

More strategies for safe online shopping can be found at https://www.fbi.gov/scamsand-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/holiday-scams.

