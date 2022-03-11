Omaha Film Festival takes place this weekend; local and national films to be featured

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Film Festival takes place at the Brownell Talbot Theatre Friday and Saturday, giving movie buffs the chance to see some work by national and local filmmakers.

Two documentaries, "Fighting For Daybreak” and “From the Hood to the Holler” will be featured with filmmakers hosting Q&A sessions afterward.

There will also be screenings of short films by Nebraskans.

For those who want to take part virtually, there are 111 movies available on the Omaha Film Festival website through April 2.

“Super excited to be in a theater with human beings ... Like, I think I’ve only gone to the theater myself personally maybe once or twice in the last two years. And, you know, we’ve got filmmakers that are traveling in from around the country, we’ve got screenwriters that are in from around the country. They’re thrilled, they’re excited to be at an in-person event," said executive director Marc Longbrake.

For more information on schedules and tickets, visit the Omaha Film Festival website.

