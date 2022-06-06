Omaha Fire Department announces sanitary sewer smoke testing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Omaha Fire Department announced in a press release that the city will be testing its sewer lines using smoke throughout the week.

According to the release:

"RJN Group, Inc. will be in Omaha this week completing sewer smoke testing in South Omaha. Weather permitting they will be complete with the testing by Friday June 10th. The Omaha Fire Department and Douglas County 911 dispatch are aware of the testing this week.

Please see the (below) map of the testing area that they will be focusing on. This area is primarily bounded by L St to the North, S 45th St to the East, U St to the South, and S 52nd St to the West."

If you are unfamiliar with the process please refer to the provided link: rjn.com/smoke-testing-faq

RNJ Group, Inc/Omaha Fire Department Area of sewer testing

