Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Fire Department announces sanitary sewer smoke testing

Testing are is in South Omaha
sewertestingmap.JPG
RNJ Group, Inc/Omaha Fire Department
Area of sewer testing
sewertestingmap.JPG
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 18:42:16-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Omaha Fire Department announced in a press release that the city will be testing its sewer lines using smoke throughout the week.

According to the release:

"RJN Group, Inc. will be in Omaha this week completing sewer smoke testing in South Omaha. Weather permitting they will be complete with the testing by Friday June 10th. The Omaha Fire Department and Douglas County 911 dispatch are aware of the testing this week.

Please see the (below) map of the testing area that they will be focusing on. This area is primarily bounded by L St to the North, S 45th St to the East, U St to the South, and S 52nd St to the West."

If you are unfamiliar with the process please refer to the provided link: rjn.com/smoke-testing-faq

sewertestingmap.JPG
Area of sewer testing

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018