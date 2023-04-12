Omaha Fire Department battles apartment fire near 88th and Miami Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department fought an apartment fire in the area of 88th and Miami Streets on Wednesday.

The call originally came in at approximately 4:08 p.m.

OFD said that there was smoke when they arrived and the fire was contained to one apartment.

Almost everyone got out, but they learned that one person was still in the apartment that was on fire. That's when emergency personnel called in a second alarm.

Firefighters were able to get that person out and they were taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

The fire department doesn't know yet when residents will be able to return. It is estimated that 22 to 26 people are displaced.

The cause is still under investigation.

