OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Fire Department crews were battling a house fire in the area of 14th and Center Street on Friday afternoon.

OFD is asking people to avoid the area.

Omaha Fire crews battling a house fire in the area of 14th and Center St. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TkVhjRLVCi — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) February 24, 2023

