Omaha Fire Department battles massive blaze at unfinished senior living community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An unoccupied building development caught fire early Sunday morning leading to a several-hour firefighting operation.

The blaze is under control according to a tweet by OFD. Crews will remain on-site however to look for hot spots.

The 4-alarm fire on Applied Pkwy has been declared under control. Crews will be on site throughout the day looking for hot spots. Access to the area is limited. — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) April 24, 2022

According to Omaha Fire Department Chief Scott Fitzpatrick, the fire started at Ovation Heartwood Preserve around 1:20 a.m. and was noticed by someone passing by.

Ovation Heartwood Preserve is described as a senior living community that was set to open in the spring of 2022 according to its website.

After declaring a second and third alarm, at 4:08 a.m. it was declared 4th alarm fire.

Wind played a factor in fighting the fire according to Fitzpatrick.

Two firefighters were injured and treated on the scene. After being treated they went back to fighting the fire.

Active fire still visible at the 4th alarm fire on Applied Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/euBpk76kgD — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) April 24, 2022

"We are grateful to the first responders who have worked to limit the damage to the building that is Ovation East. Fortunately, none of our residents had moved in yet, and we are extremely thankful for that," said Stephanie Grade, General Manager of Ovation by Avamere.

"We will be assessing the situation as soon as it is safe for us to tour the building and will communicate our plan for going forward as quickly as possible," said Grade.

