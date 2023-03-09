Omaha Fire Department battling three-alarm fire on South 28th Street near L Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha firefighters are battling a blaze on South 28th Street near L Street and HWY 75, just north of Johnny's Cafe.

The building appears to be a warehouse containing shopping carts.

This is a developing story.

Fire crews are working at a second alarm fire at 29th and L St. please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/VUDw7Cibgl — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) March 9, 2023

Third alarm now requested. pic.twitter.com/2FtSbQiLiy — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) March 9, 2023

#Omaha Hwy-75/JFK Frwy SB @ "L" Street



Exit Ramp to "L" Street is Closed.



Use Alternate Route pic.twitter.com/2lMtl3AdNe — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) March 9, 2023

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.