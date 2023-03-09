Watch Now
Omaha Fire Department battling three-alarm fire on South 28th Street near L Street

L Street exits closed
A large blaze is visible in a South Omaha commercial area.
Posted at 7:54 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 21:39:39-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha firefighters are battling a blaze on South 28th Street near L Street and HWY 75, just north of Johnny's Cafe.

The building appears to be a warehouse containing shopping carts.

This is a developing story.

