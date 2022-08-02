Omaha Fire Department conducting arson investigation at Willow Wood Park North

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A neighborhood park at 127th and Miami Streets was damaged by fire Saturday night.

A woman called 911 and told officers the slide was on fire at Willow Wood Park North.

"Saturday night, we looked out the window and we saw huge flames, over here in the park, and there was already a fire truck here," neighborhood resident Craig Forester said.

Forester said the fire was put out quickly but what he saw the next day was upsetting.

"The next morning, I went over there to kind of look around and the slide had completely melted and there were a bunch of books," Forester said.

Books he said came from a Little Free Library down the street.

"They had stolen books out of it and put it as kindle to light the slide on fire," Forester said.

All that is left now, is a spot where the slide used to be and paper from some of the books.

Forester hopes those responsible will be caught and a lesson will be learned.

"I just hope there is a better awareness and more respect for the property of your surroundings, you know, whether it is your neighborhood, the city or your own personal property," Forester said.

According to the police report, officers searched the area and there was no evidence to identify who is responsible.

The Omaha Fire Department is investigating it as arson.

