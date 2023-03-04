Omaha Fire Department confirms 2 people killed in overnight house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department confirms that two people were killed in a house fire that happened in the area of North 20th and Burdette Street.

Here's what we know from OFD

Crews responded to a fire alarm in a two-story single-family residential structure at approximately 3:00 a.m. Smoke and flames were seen and a “working fire” was declared.

Firefighters say that the fire was difficult to attack due to the collapse of stairs and the collapse of some of the main floor of the house.

The fire was extinguished within roughly 30 minutes.

Two victims were found dead in the house. No other victims or injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

