Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Fire Department crews respond to house fires on opposite sides of city Tuesday night

Woman and dog both rescued by crews
items.[0].videoTitle
Fire crews were called out to two house fires within a half-hour of each other on opposite sides of Omaha.
Posted at 9:53 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 10:53:00-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fire crews were called out to two house fires within a half-hour of each other on opposite sides of Omaha.

Around 11 p.m. a working fire was reported near 160th Street and Dorcas Circle, just north of West Center Road. Firefighters say it started in the basement and four people were inside. Crews pulled a woman with disabilities to safety and transported her to the hospital with minor burns. OFD also found an unresponsive dog in the house, but it was revived once given oxygen.

An earlier house fire at 17th and H Street was called in about a half-hour earlier. The caller reported several people inside, but firefighters say everyone made it out safely.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018