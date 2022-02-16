Omaha Fire Department crews respond to house fires on opposite sides of city Tuesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fire crews were called out to two house fires within a half-hour of each other on opposite sides of Omaha.

Around 11 p.m. a working fire was reported near 160th Street and Dorcas Circle, just north of West Center Road. Firefighters say it started in the basement and four people were inside. Crews pulled a woman with disabilities to safety and transported her to the hospital with minor burns. OFD also found an unresponsive dog in the house, but it was revived once given oxygen.

An earlier house fire at 17th and H Street was called in about a half-hour earlier. The caller reported several people inside, but firefighters say everyone made it out safely.

