Omaha Fire Department fights large blaze Thursday night, home declared complete loss

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department fought a large fire at a residence near 47th and L Street on Thursday night.

When firefighters arrived, they faced a number of issues including downed powerlines, only one path in and out for trucks and all of it icy and downhill from the nearest fire hydrant.

The house was completely engulfed in flames upon the arrival of the firefighters.

"It was totally involved when we got here and we were able to make it inside. There was a lot of damage in the attic and a couple (of) holes through the floors. So definitely a complete (loss)," said Charlie Oborny, OFD Battalion 3.

Firefighters say no one was home and they are still trying to contact the person who lives there.

