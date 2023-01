OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Fire Department Fire Chief Dan Olsen will retire in March.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert confirmed the news to 3 News Now on Monday morning.

Olsen has served as the fire chief since 2016 and started with the Omaha Fire Department in 1993 at the rank of firefighter.

