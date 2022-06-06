Omaha Fire Department, firefighters union announces death of Fire Apparatus Engineer Don Sweazy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department and the Omaha Firefighters Union, Local 385 announced that 60-year-old Fire Apparatus Engineer Don Sweazy has died after an incident while vacationing with his family.

Omaha Fire Department

Sweazy joined the Omaha Fire Department in 2006 and served in the department for 16 years. He was promoted to Fire Apparatus Engineer in 2013 and was assigned to E56A in June of 2016.

The Omaha Fire Department and the Omaha Firefighters Union, Local 385 offered their condolences, thoughts, and prayers to his wife and family in a statement.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

