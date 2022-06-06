Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Fire Department, firefighters union announces death of Fire Apparatus Engineer Don Sweazy

OFD Trucks
Wade Lux / KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Fire Department engine is seen at the scene of a house fire in North Omaha on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
OFD Trucks
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 17:51:44-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department and the Omaha Firefighters Union, Local 385 announced that 60-year-old Fire Apparatus Engineer Don Sweazy has died after an incident while vacationing with his family.

Don Sweazy

Sweazy joined the Omaha Fire Department in 2006 and served in the department for 16 years. He was promoted to Fire Apparatus Engineer in 2013 and was assigned to E56A in June of 2016.

The Omaha Fire Department and the Omaha Firefighters Union, Local 385 offered their condolences, thoughts, and prayers to his wife and family in a statement.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018