Omaha Fire Department investigate arson after building catches fire early Tuesday

Posted at 9:34 AM, Dec 20, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A man was arrested at the scene of an alleged arson early Tuesday, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

Around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to a building fire near 25th and Harney St.

Crews declared a working fire which was extinguished after a short time. No injuries were reported.

The Omaha Fire Department says the fire was determined to be intentionally set. A man was booked into Douglas County Corrections for 2nd-degree arson.


