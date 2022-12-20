Omaha Fire Department investigate arson after building catches fire early Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A man was arrested at the scene of an alleged arson early Tuesday, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

Around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to a building fire near 25th and Harney St.

Crews declared a working fire which was extinguished after a short time. No injuries were reported.

The Omaha Fire Department says the fire was determined to be intentionally set. A man was booked into Douglas County Corrections for 2nd-degree arson.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.