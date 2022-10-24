Omaha Fire Department investigating cause of fire that displaced three early Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department says strong winds did not help their efforts in battling a house fire early Monday morning.

A fire sparked around 1:30 a.m. near 79th and Vernon Avenue.

Fiirefighters had to continue to douse the fire because a gas meter had been engulfed in flames and winds continued to gust which caused the fire to spread and melt the siding of a next door house.

MUD had to be called on scene and dug a hole so they could turn the gas meter off.

The homeowners escaped and no injuries are reported but firefighters say the home looks like a total loss.

The cause is still under investigation.

