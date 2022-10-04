Omaha Fire Department investigating house fire near 25th & Binney, one man injured

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the area of 25th & Binney on Monday night.

According to OFD, smoke was seen coming from the second story of a house and flames were coming out the back of the home.

Firefighters heard one man yelling for help.

Firefighters were able to get them from the second floor to the roof. They were then able to get the individual off the roof.

The man was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There was also extensive smoke and fire damage to the house.

