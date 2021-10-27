Omaha Fire Department looking to improve diversity in the department

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, during a live Facebook forum, the Omaha Fire Department said it’s looking for people to fill its ranks and answered questions from those who are interested.

One area fire official said there’s a focus on was bringing more women and people of color into the department. Representatives of the department say having someone to relate to when on a call only helps when it comes to resolving emergencies.

“I grew up in north Omaha, so if I go to a call in north Omaha and there's an African American person and there's me, and they feel more related to me, a lot of times I can keep the situation calmer,” said one member of the forum.

The forum members also said the more diversity they have in the station, the more cohesive they become as a team.

There will be another Facebook forum on Nov. 9.

