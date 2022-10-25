Omaha Fire Department receives new medical unit over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department's fleet of emergency vehicles has a new addition. Over the weekend the department added a new medic unit to service.

Chief Dan Olsen says he and Mayor Stothert noticed an increase in the number of calls for service and they expect the new unit will help with their response.

Olsen says placing this unit in northeast Omaha will create a ripple effect of support.

“By placing that medic unit in service, it's going to allow us to respond to those emergencies in a very expedient manner. It's also going to take pressures off some of our busiest medic units in northeast Omaha,” said Olsen.

He also says it will help with backfilling for multiple medic units.

This is the fourth emergency vehicle placed in service by Stothert and Olsen.

