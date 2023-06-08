Omaha Fire Department responds to hydrochloric acid spill on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials spill on the outside storage area near 102nd and J Streets on Wednesday.

Here's what we know from authorities:

Fire crews found hydrochloric acid running down and onto/along J Street to the east when they arrived.

They quickly formed a dike to contain the spill and began applying soda ash to neutralize chemicals.

J Street was shut down from 96th to 102nd, and businesses in the area were advised to shelter in place.

Environment Services, Inc. was contracted by the business owner to clean up the spill. Crews remained on scene until all acid was neutralized and businesses in the area could reopen.

No injuries or medical problems were reported by anybody on the scene.

