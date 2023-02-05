Watch Now
Omaha Fire Department responds to Sunday morning fire

Posted at 1:38 PM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 14:38:11-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department responded to a fire at a one story, strip mall near 108th and Q Streets Sunday morning.

When fire crews arrived, they saw large amounts of black smoke and upon approach declared a working fire. After entering the building, fire crews encountered large amounts of smoke and poor visibility.

Upon further search of the building, a fire that was controlled by the automatic sprinkler system was located and quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported by fire crews at the time of this report.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

