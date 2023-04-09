Omaha Fire Department says people and animals escaped South 35th Street house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday morning at 10:19, the Omaha Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a house fire on S. 35th Street.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Joseph Caniglia, crews found smoke and flames showing on arrival.

The fire was on the south side of the house and extended to several vehicles in the driveway. The home was occupied at the time of the fire and three parties escaped along with five dogs and two cats.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported, but the three occupants will be displaced.

The fire was determined to be accidental due to the careless disposal of smoking materials.

