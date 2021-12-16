Watch
Omaha Fire Department: Smoke and haze in the metro area coming from Kansas

Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 21:57:34-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department would like to inform residents that it is aware of the haze and smell of smoke in the air.

They want to let everyone know this is from a large wildfire in Kansas. This would explain the odor outdoors.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick told 3NewsNow that the department had received around 200 calls about the smokey conditions come in in about an hour.

"They luckily were able to group some of those together, but we made a good 30 runs in 30 or 45 minutes," Fitzpatrick said.

He said they take each call seriously and investigate them.

According to the National Weather Service in Omaha, this has created an unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

Weather

