Omaha Fire Department to have a second medic unit in the downtown area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Fire Department’s fleet of emergency vehicles will grow with the reinstatement of a second medic unit in the downtown area.

The downtown area is primarily serviced by Medic 1, which is one of the busiest medic units with over 4,300 calls in 2020.

“The addition of Medic 2 is part of our continual evaluation of emergency response needs,” said Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen. “We are committed to the best equipment, training, and personnel to serve the citizens of Omaha.”

Medic 2 was among several fire department rigs that were taken out of service 10 years ago. Three have now been reinstated by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen. The others are Truck 53 stationed at 80th and Dodge, and Medic 78 at 144th and Corby.

Officials said the cost to reinstate Medic 2 is approximately $700,000 annually, including equipment and personnel. It will be financed through the fire department’s general fund budget.

Medic 2 will return to service as of 7 a.m. Thursday and be stationed at Omaha Fire Station #1.

