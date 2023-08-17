Omaha Fire Department trying to identify two suspects who committed arson near 58th and Ames

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department is trying to identify two individuals who committed arson.

The two suspects broke into cars and started fires in them near 58th Street and Ames Avenue on July 31.

Omaha Fire Dept. Arson Investigators are attempting to identify two suspects that broke into vehicles and started fires in them. Near 58 & Ames Ave on July 31 pic.twitter.com/MJY7CO6XyR — Ofcr Chris Gordon (OPD) (@OPDOfcrGordon) August 17, 2023

