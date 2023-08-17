Watch Now
Omaha Fire Department trying to identify two suspects who committed arson near 58th and Ames

The Omaha Fire Department is trying to identify two individuals who committed arson.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 16:33:39-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department is trying to identify two individuals who committed arson.

The two suspects broke into cars and started fires in them near 58th Street and Ames Avenue on July 31.

