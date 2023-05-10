Omaha Fire Department unveils new medic units Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department unveiled two of its newest medic units on Wednesday.

It is part of a project to replace parts of the fleet. In total, the department is getting seven new ambulances. Four of them are already in service while the others are still getting equipped with gear.

Omaha Fire Chief Kathy Bossman says the new units are especially important because 80% of their call volume is medical emergencies and that the vehicles include some upgrades.

“A few of the key differences between our older medic units that we have and these brand new ones are-these have a smaller chassis. They have a gas motor instead of diesel. They have four-wheel drive and the compartment in the back where patient care takes place is actually larger and a little bit more comfortable,” said Bossman.

She also said the older units will be moved to reserve status and even older reserve vehicles will be decommissioned.

Each unit costs $250,000.

