Omaha Fire Department welcomes new recruits: 'We saw something special in each of you'

New class starts training to be Omaha firefighters
Posted at 6:39 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 19:39:30-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Omaha Fire Department welcomed its new recruits to the Omaha Public Safety Training Center.

Chief Dan Olsen and other department leaders were there along with Mayor Jean Stothert.

“We know that you're up to the challenge because we saw something special in each of you that made us confident that you have what it takes to serve our community,” said Chief Dan Olsen.

The training academy for recruits lasts 12 weeks.

