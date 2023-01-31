Omaha Fire Department welcomes new recruits: 'We saw something special in each of you'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Omaha Fire Department welcomed its new recruits to the Omaha Public Safety Training Center.

Chief Dan Olsen and other department leaders were there along with Mayor Jean Stothert.

“We know that you're up to the challenge because we saw something special in each of you that made us confident that you have what it takes to serve our community,” said Chief Dan Olsen.

The training academy for recruits lasts 12 weeks.

