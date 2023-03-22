Omaha Fire Department's new tower trucks could improve rescue efforts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department has two new tower trucks in its fleet.

This is part of a seven-year program to replace fire rigs in Omaha and these are the first with more to come.

These tower trucks have ladders, like the aerial ladder trucks you usually see, but they also have buckets.

The assistant fire marshal explained how they can help.

“A couple things these trucks do is they provide us a way to, one, get water to elevated levels, which all the trucks will do, all the types of trucks. But we also want to be able to rescue the most amount of individuals in difficult situations,” Assistant Fire Marshal Joe Caniglia.

The trucks will go to Station 53 near Children's Hospital and Medical Center off Dodge and Station 61, near I-80 and I Street.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.