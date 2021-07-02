Omaha Fire Dept. offers safety tips ahead of holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With these humid and hot temperatures, many families are looking to cool off this fourth of July weekend with some fun in the sun.

But emergency responders said that a day in the water can quickly turn dangerous and even deadly without proper preparation.

Adults need to stay with and pay attention to children when they are in or around the water.

If you have a home pool, have a fence that's at least four feet high to separate it from the home and yard.

At other waterways, never swim near a boat, marina or boat launch and always use U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

Additionally, the Omaha metro area will light up with fireworks this weekend as many gather to celebrate the 4th of July.

With all that fun can come some serious burns or injuries if you don't follow firework safety tips.

The Omaha Fire Department would like to remind people: consumer fireworks can be discharged in Omaha from July 2 through July 4 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Persons discharging fireworks must be at least 16-years-old. Those between the ages of 12 and 16 can discharge fireworks only under the supervision of someone 19 or older.

Fireworks complaints should be directed to 402-444-5802.

This is a non-emergency number that will allow complaints to be dispatched to officers and will keep 9-11 lines open for emergencies. 9-11 should be called if there is immediate danger to life safety or property.

