Omaha firefighters battle 2- alarm fire at apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex near South 78th Street on Monday.

Here's what we know from OFD:

Fire crews reported smoke and flames from the exterior of the second story when they arrived, declared a working fire and requested a second alarm be called.

After a short period of time, the fire was brought under control.

The majority of the fire damage was contained to the affected unit and the roof area directly above the affected unit.

One adult was displaced due to this fire incident and there were no injuries reported. According to a press release, the cost of the damage is estimated at $42,000.

The cause of the fire was careless disposal of smoking materials, according to OFD.

