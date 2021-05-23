Omaha firefighters give away bikes and helmets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - There were some pretty excited kids Saturday morning in Omaha.

Omaha firefighters gave away refurbished bikes and new helmets to kids in need. The event took place at GI Forum and kids got to take a spin on the bikes before taking them home.

There were more than 150 bikes and helmets given to the children. Firefighters alternate between North and South Omaha when it comes to donating.

One Omaha firefighter says it means the world to be able to give back.

"My favorite thing to do as a kid was riding a bike and we as firefighters, we see people on their worst days usually," firefighter Alex Emerson said. "Today is one of their happy days, we see a lot of kids smiling, and it's just great."

Goodwill and Team Bike Rescue of Omaha are some of the partners that work with the Fire Department on this project.